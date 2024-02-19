Bytes: Week in ReviewIsrael-Hamas WarMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🚗 🚙 Turn your trusty old car into trustworthy journalism Learn more
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
A radio host walks into a nudist colony
Feb 19, 2024

A radio host walks into a nudist colony

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
A sign for naturist village Cap d’Agde in 1975. -/AFP via Getty Images
In a story from the Marketplace archives, David Brancaccio brings us a report involving French bread, loose change and a whole lot of skin.

Segments From this episode

National Debt

Economic issues at the annual CPAC meeting

by Kimberly Adams
Feb 19, 2024
At the annual meeting of right-wing thinkers, economic issues such as tariffs and government spending are expected to be discussed.
Former President Donald Trump is slate to speak at this year's CPAC and has already said he wants another round of tariffs.
Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The ol' credit-card-in-the-sock routine

by David Brancaccio

Newer technologies allow us to pay using smartphones, smartwatches or even the palms of our hands. But what could you do before such technologies existed … in a place where there aren’t any pockets? Today, we revisit a 1991 story in which Marketplace’s David Brancaccio explored and exposed the payment systems of Cap d’Agde, a naturist village and resort in France.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

6:46 AM PST
7:07
2:59 AM PST
7:09
Feb 16, 2024
23:52
Feb 16, 2024
26:20
Feb 16, 2024
1:05
Feb 15, 2024
35:54
Feb 7, 2024
16:06
Economic issues at the annual CPAC meeting
National Debt
Economic issues at the annual CPAC meeting
ESG takes a $14 trillion hit as financial firms pull back on commitments
ESG takes a $14 trillion hit as financial firms pull back on commitments
Vacant office buildings create a tax revenue problem for cities
Vacant office buildings create a tax revenue problem for cities
Why fake robocalls are sounding more and more real — and what's being done about it
Why fake robocalls are sounding more and more real — and what's being done about it