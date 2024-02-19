A radio host walks into a nudist colony
In a story from the Marketplace archives, David Brancaccio brings us a report involving French bread, loose change and a whole lot of skin.
Segments From this episode
Economic issues at the annual CPAC meeting
At the annual meeting of right-wing thinkers, economic issues such as tariffs and government spending are expected to be discussed.
The ol' credit-card-in-the-sock routine
Newer technologies allow us to pay using smartphones, smartwatches or even the palms of our hands. But what could you do before such technologies existed … in a place where there aren’t any pockets? Today, we revisit a 1991 story in which Marketplace’s David Brancaccio explored and exposed the payment systems of Cap d’Agde, a naturist village and resort in France.
