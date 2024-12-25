Adventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...My EconomyTrump's Second Term

A quantum leap for computers
Dec 25, 2024

A quantum leap for computers

A wafer with photonic chips used for quantum computing. Thoma Kienzle/AFP via Getty Images
While AI is the current darling of the tech world, quantum computing is also making gains.

Segments From this episode

Quantum leap? This computing system could advance in 2025.

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Dec 25, 2024
Artificial intelligence is sure to get most of the hype, but technologists are making progress in realizing the promise of quantum computing.
A model of a quantum computer in Japan. Some say quantum computing could help solve some of the world’s most difficult problems.
Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images
The economic year that was

by Leanna Byrne and James Graham

From woes at German automaker Volkswagen to challenges for the economy as a whole, plus a pesky (and massive) IT outage, our colleagues at the BBC take a look back at some of the year’s biggest business stories.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

