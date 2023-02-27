A Year of WarRace and EconomyTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

A pinch of relief for new and lower-income homebuyers
Feb 27, 2023

A pinch of relief for new and lower-income homebuyers

Allison Dinner/Getty Images
The Biden administration announced last week that it would  lower rates on mortgage insurance for federally-backed mortgage loans. We look into how that could save some cash for new and lower-income prospective homebuyers. That value of retirement savings accounts decreased by over 20% in 2022, according to a new report from Fidelity. China, in response to increasing energy demand, opened a significant number of new coal plants last year and extended the life of existing facilities. And, the BBC reports on talks between the leaders of the EU and UK on averting a potential trade dispute over Northern Ireland.  

