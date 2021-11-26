A new strain of COVID-19 sparks a selloff in global markets
From the BBC World Service: As countries including the U.K., Germany and Japan announce restrictions on flights from a number of southern African countries, the WHO now needs to decide if this should be labelled a variant of concern. But, the selloff in markets, coming the day after Thanksgiving, needs a bit more context. And, we hear from global supermarket giant Carrefour on what super-fast delivery adds to its bottom line.
