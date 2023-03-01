A new leader for Nigeria’s old problems
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
From the BBC World Service: Bola Tinubu, who ran for the ruling All Progress Congress, has been declared the winner of Nigeria's presidential election. BBC's Peter Okwoche reports for us from the capital Abuja with the harsh economic reality and high unemployment high on his to-do list. In Sri Lanka hospitals, banks and ports close as people go on strike in defiance of a government ban; plus Leanna Byrne reports from Germany, as from today the city of Berlin is paying for young people to go out in the evening.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC