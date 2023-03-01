A new leader for Nigeria’s old problems

From the BBC World Service: Bola Tinubu, who ran for the ruling All Progress Congress, has been declared the winner of Nigeria's presidential election. BBC's Peter Okwoche reports for us from the capital Abuja with the harsh economic reality and high unemployment high on his to-do list. In Sri Lanka hospitals, banks and ports close as people go on strike in defiance of a government ban; plus Leanna Byrne reports from Germany, as from today the city of Berlin is paying for young people to go out in the evening.