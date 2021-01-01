How We SurviveCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

A new era for post-Brexit Britain
Jan 1, 2021

A new era for post-Brexit Britain

From the BBC World Service: Post-Brexit trade sees tougher customs checks between the U.K. and the European Union, starting today. Plus, a pivot to more online sales is helping British cheese sellers and cheesemakers. 

