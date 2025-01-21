Trump's Second TermLos Angeles WildfiresShelf LifeI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
A new economic agenda takes shape in Washington
Jan 21, 2025

A new economic agenda takes shape in Washington

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Melina Mara - Pool/Getty Images
We'll discuss the first 24 hours under President Donald Trump's new administration and hear how bond markets are responding.

Segments From this episode

Lending programs help Texans make homes more resilient against power outages

by Elizabeth Trovall
Jan 21, 2025
Concerns about energy reliability and extreme weather in states like Texas have boosted interest in solar panels, batteries and insulation.
Low-interest loans in Texas are helping low- and middle-income Texans with home projects like adding insulation or updating HVAC systems.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:41 AM PST
11:57
3:04 AM PST
Jan 20, 2025
30:15
Jan 17, 2025
26:44
Dec 18, 2024
32:19
Nov 19, 2024
32:24
Oct 24, 2024
36:20
Could natural disasters cause insurance companies to go out of business?
I've Always Wondered ...
Could natural disasters cause insurance companies to go out of business?
Biden pushed back on Big Tech's power, and Trump found a few new friends
Marketplace Tech
Biden pushed back on Big Tech's power, and Trump found a few new friends
California insurance commissioner on navigating the insurance maze after LA's fires
Los Angeles Wildfires
California insurance commissioner on navigating the insurance maze after LA's fires
What Biden is leaving Trump
Make Me Smart
What Biden is leaving Trump