A new economic agenda takes shape in Washington
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
We'll discuss the first 24 hours under President Donald Trump's new administration and hear how bond markets are responding.
get the podcast
Segments From this episode
Lending programs help Texans make homes more resilient against power outages
Concerns about energy reliability and extreme weather in states like Texas have boosted interest in solar panels, batteries and insulation.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC