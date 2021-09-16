Million BazillionI've Always Wondered ...The Big ReturnEcon Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

A new defense pact strains Australia-China relations
Sep 16, 2021

A new defense pact strains Australia-China relations

From the BBC World Service: A new defense pact between Australia, the U.S. and the U.K. threatens to put even more strain on the relationship between Australia and China. And Zimbabwe has emerged as a leader in the drive to roll coronavirus vaccines out across Africa.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

