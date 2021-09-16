A new defense pact strains Australia-China relations
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
From the BBC World Service: A new defense pact between Australia, the U.S. and the U.K. threatens to put even more strain on the relationship between Australia and China. And Zimbabwe has emerged as a leader in the drive to roll coronavirus vaccines out across Africa.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director