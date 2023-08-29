Adventures in Housing"Beanie Mania"I've Always Wondered ...A Warmer World

A new-and-improved FAFSA
Aug 29, 2023

A new-and-improved FAFSA

Drew Angerer/Getty Images
It will be available to students in December, for the 2024-25 academic year. Plus, a rising demand for venture debt.

Segments From this episode

Startups pitch banks as alternative to VCs

by Sabri Ben-Achour and Alex Schroeder
Aug 29, 2023
As venture capital becomes scarce, demand is rising for venture debt — the kind of loan Silicon Valley Bank provided before it collapsed.
Venture debt is a specialized bank loan that doesn’t involve an ownership stake. Silicon Valley Bank was a leader in the field.
Ong-ad Nuseewor via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

