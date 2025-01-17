Los Angeles WildfiresShelf LifeTrump's Second TermI've Always Wondered ...

A moment of bipartisan agreement on government spending
Jan 17, 2025

Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times via Getty Imagaes
Democrats and Republicans alike generally support spending on health insurance programs Medicare and Medicaid.

Segments From this episode

Los Angeles Wildfires

California insurance commissioner on navigating the insurance maze after LA's fires

by Nova Safo and Erika Soderstrom
Jan 17, 2025
"We're never going to get to affordability if we don't get insurers back into California. And the way we do that is by bringing down the risk," said Ricardo Lara, the California Insurance Commissioner.
An aerial view of homes destroyed in the Palisades Fire, as seen on Thursday.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Both Democrats and Republicans largely support funding Medicaid and Medicare, poll finds

by Elizabeth Trovall
Jan 17, 2025
Both programs are major sources of government spending and could find themselves in the sights of those who want to slash federal budgets.
“Medicaid is probably the best-deal health insurance program that we have in the U.S.," said Tim Layton with the University of Virginia.
Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

