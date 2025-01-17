A moment of bipartisan agreement on government spending
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Democrats and Republicans alike generally support spending on health insurance programs Medicare and Medicaid.
get the podcast
Segments From this episode
California insurance commissioner on navigating the insurance maze after LA's fires
"We're never going to get to affordability if we don't get insurers back into California. And the way we do that is by bringing down the risk," said Ricardo Lara, the California Insurance Commissioner.
Both Democrats and Republicans largely support funding Medicaid and Medicare, poll finds
Both programs are major sources of government spending and could find themselves in the sights of those who want to slash federal budgets.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC