A merger in the land of mortgages
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Rocket continues a buying binge by striking a $9.5 billion deal to purchase home loan servicer Mr. Cooper.
get the podcast
Segments From this episode
Tricks of the Trade UK: London's flower market
Some tricks from London flower salespeople: get up early, stay nimble and get ready for paperwork.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC