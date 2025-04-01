Trade War 2.0Tricks of the TradeTrump's Second TermI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
A merger in the land of mortgages
Apr 1, 2025

A merger in the land of mortgages

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Raj Mehta/Getty Images
Rocket continues a buying binge by striking a $9.5 billion deal to purchase home loan servicer Mr. Cooper.

Segments From this episode

Tricks of the Trade

Tricks of the Trade UK: London's flower market

by Leanna Byrne
Apr 1, 2025
Some tricks from London flower salespeople: get up early, stay nimble and get ready for paperwork.
Employees sort flowers on the opening of the New Covent Garden Market in London in April 2024.
Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:34 AM PDT
8:56
3:09 AM PDT
8:08
5:01 PM PDT
23:05
3:52 PM PDT
26:29
Mar 28, 2025
17:24
Mar 7, 2025
22:50
Mar 6, 2025
24:06
Are budget guidelines based on your pre-tax or post-tax income?
I've Always Wondered ...
Are budget guidelines based on your pre-tax or post-tax income?
Florida legislators advance bill to loosen restrictions on child labor
Florida legislators advance bill to loosen restrictions on child labor
Crocs hits record revenue as popularity with younger consumers soars
Crocs hits record revenue as popularity with younger consumers soars
How accurate are recession indicators based on culture?
How accurate are recession indicators based on culture?