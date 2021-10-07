How We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...The Big ReturnEcon Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
A look into the strike season of 2021
Oct 7, 2021

A look into the strike season of 2021

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Also today: Diane Swonk checks in for our markets and economy chat. We also look into the costs surrounding California's offshore oil drilling rigs.

Segments From this episode

What's been the spark behind all the recent strikes and attempts to unionize?

by Sabri Ben-Achour and Daniel Shin
Oct 7, 2021
In addition to cereal maker Kellogg's, there have also been strikes and union efforts at Amazon and within Hollywood.
Boxes of Kellogg's cereals including Froot Loops, Cocoa Krispies and Raisin Bran are seen at a store in Arlington, Virginia. Kellogg's factory workers are on strike this week. They're demanding better working conditions, benefits and protesting the outsourcing of jobs. 
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:18 AM PDT
7:46
3:00 AM PDT
5:13
7:31 AM PDT
1:50
Oct 6, 2021
18:08
Oct 6, 2021
27:03
Oct 6, 2021
35:55
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
What's been the spark behind all the recent strikes and attempts to unionize?
What's been the spark behind all the recent strikes and attempts to unionize?
The challenges of getting oil companies to decommission California's aging offshore oil rigs
The challenges of getting oil companies to decommission California's aging offshore oil rigs
How might a Federal Reserve digital currency work?
How might a Federal Reserve digital currency work?
White gold
How We Survive
White gold