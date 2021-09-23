How We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...The Big ReturnEcon Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

A look back the Enron scandal after nearly 20 years
Sep 23, 2021

A look back the Enron scandal after nearly 20 years

Also today: There's more to discuss regarding the Fed, and the upcoming holiday shopping season does not seem to mean good cheer for FedEx and other companies dealing with the national labor shortage.

FedEx fights labor shortage as holiday season approaches

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Sep 23, 2021
Companies could put a cap on the number of deliveries they accept, leaving the overflow to the postal service.
Pedestrians walk past a FedEx truck in the Financial District in New York City.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Econ Extra Credit with David Brancaccio

The Enron scandal: 20 years later, what’s changed?

by David Brancaccio and Rose Conlon
Sep 23, 2021
Very little, according to Bethany McLean, the first financial reporter to ask questions about Enron's accounting practices.
Former Enron CEO and Chairman Kenneth Lay is sworn in before the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation in 2002.
Stephen Jaffe/AFP/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

