A look back the Enron scandal after nearly 20 years
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Also today: There's more to discuss regarding the Fed, and the upcoming holiday shopping season does not seem to mean good cheer for FedEx and other companies dealing with the national labor shortage.
Segments From this episode
FedEx fights labor shortage as holiday season approaches
Companies could put a cap on the number of deliveries they accept, leaving the overflow to the postal service.
The Enron scandal: 20 years later, what’s changed?
Very little, according to Bethany McLean, the first financial reporter to ask questions about Enron's accounting practices.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director