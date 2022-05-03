A look at the economic effects of restricting abortion

We have more about the leaked draft of a Supreme Court majority opinion that would allow states to outlaw abortion. Scholars and analysts have examined the possible economic effects of overturning the landmark Roe vs. Wade decision. One of them is Caitlin Knowles Myers, economics professor at Middlebury College, who joined others in submitting a briefing to the court with this data. She spoke with us this morning. Workers at an Amazon warehouse in New York City voted not to unionize, which is a step back for the newly formed Amazon Labor Union.