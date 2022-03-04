Russia-Ukraine WarQuitting TimeI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
A look at Europe’s reliance on Russian gas – and what could happen if Russia cuts it off
Mar 4, 2022

A look at Europe’s reliance on Russian gas – and what could happen if Russia cuts it off

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Russia’s control over natural gas in Europe has been one of the subplots to follow leading up to its invasion into Ukraine. Europe has long relied on Russian gas to help support its wind and solar power efforts, and it keeps many a home warm in the winter, especially Germany. For more on this, we spoke with Vijay Vaitheeswaran, global energy and climate innovation editor at The Economist. The Labor Department issues its February jobs report, and its expected to show more growth as the pandemic is showing signs of subsiding.

Segments From this episode

What would Europe do if Russia cuts off natural gas?

by David Brancaccio , Erika Soderstrom , Rose Conlon and Jarrett Dang
Mar 4, 2022
Unpacking Europe's reliance on Russian energy — and the risks that now carries.
A natural gas line runs through the country side on March 11, 2015 outside Donetsk, Ukraine.
Andrew Burton/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:29 AM PST
8:51
2:40 AM PST
7:06
7:41 AM PST
1:50
5:10 PM PST
13:36
4:07 PM PST
26:28
Dec 16, 2021
32:25
Jan 31, 2022
1:36
There's an oil market crisis even without sanctions on Russian exports
There's an oil market crisis even without sanctions on Russian exports
Ukraine turns to its cryptocurrency ties for aid with funding
Ukraine turns to its cryptocurrency ties for aid with funding
How private equity is changing the rental market
How private equity is changing the rental market
Facebook, TikTok and YouTube ban Russian state media channels
Facebook, TikTok and YouTube ban Russian state media channels