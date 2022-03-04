A look at Europe’s reliance on Russian gas – and what could happen if Russia cuts it off

Russia’s control over natural gas in Europe has been one of the subplots to follow leading up to its invasion into Ukraine. Europe has long relied on Russian gas to help support its wind and solar power efforts, and it keeps many a home warm in the winter, especially Germany. For more on this, we spoke with Vijay Vaitheeswaran, global energy and climate innovation editor at The Economist. The Labor Department issues its February jobs report, and its expected to show more growth as the pandemic is showing signs of subsiding.