A look at Biden’s winter plan for COVID
Dec 2, 2021

Also today: Diane Swonk references "Groundhog Day" during our standing markets discussion as everyone struggles to determine what omicron's impact could actually be on the economy. There are concerns as to what hedge fund ownership could mean for many local news outlets. Grocery chain Kroger is squaring off against Publix in Florida by utilizing a delivery-only approach.

What does hedge fund ownership mean for local news outlets?

by Savannah Maher
Dec 2, 2021
As local newsrooms struggle, hedge funds can become the investors of last resort.
Many at newspapers have concerns that hedge fund ownership could compromise their work.
Getty Images
Kroger takes on Publix in Florida with no-store strategy

by Amanda Peacher
Dec 2, 2021
It's all about delivery.
The delivery-only method for Kroger comes with some risk, especially in such a competitive market.
Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

