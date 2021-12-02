A look at Biden’s winter plan for COVID
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Also today: Diane Swonk references "Groundhog Day" during our standing markets discussion as everyone struggles to determine what omicron's impact could actually be on the economy. There are concerns as to what hedge fund ownership could mean for many local news outlets. Grocery chain Kroger is squaring off against Publix in Florida by utilizing a delivery-only approach.
Segments From this episode
What does hedge fund ownership mean for local news outlets?
As local newsrooms struggle, hedge funds can become the investors of last resort.
Kroger takes on Publix in Florida with no-store strategy
It's all about delivery.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director