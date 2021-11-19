A look ahead to the pharmacies of the future
Also today: We look into how the costs of COVID testing has affected shoppers near the border between U.S. and Canada. The FTC is cracking down on companies that make cancelling subscriptions too difficult, which could affect a lot of media companies.
Canadians factor COVID testing costs into shopping trips across U.S. border
The border is now open to vaccinated Canadians, but their government compels citizens to show a negative test to get back home.
