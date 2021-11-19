Temporarily UnavailableHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Quitting TimeMake Me Smart Daily

A look ahead to the pharmacies of the future
Nov 19, 2021

Also today: We look into how the costs of COVID testing has affected shoppers near the border between U.S. and Canada. The FTC is cracking down on companies that make cancelling subscriptions too difficult, which could affect a lot of media companies.

Segments From this episode

Canadians factor COVID testing costs into shopping trips across U.S. border

by Lily Jamali
Nov 19, 2021
The border is now open to vaccinated Canadians, but their government compels citizens to show a negative test to get back home.
Travelers on the U.S. side wait to cross into Canada at Niagara Falls, Ontario. Canadians can now cross into the U.S. for nonessential travel but must have a pricey PCR test to return.
Geoff Robins/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

