A jump in credit card defaults
Mar 11, 2025

A jump in credit card defaults

Anna Barclay/Getty Images
In 2024, Americans defaulted on $59 billion in credit card debt — a 34% jump from 2023.

Segments From this episode

More Americans are defaulting on credit card debt, study finds

by Matt Levin
Mar 11, 2025
An analysis from personal finance company WalletHub found consumers took on an additional $74 billlion in credit card debt in 2024.
Americans defaulted on $59 billion in credit card debt in 2024.
Atstock Productions
