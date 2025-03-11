A jump in credit card defaults
In 2024, Americans defaulted on $59 billion in credit card debt — a 34% jump from 2023. We'll hear more
More Americans are defaulting on credit card debt, study finds
An analysis from personal finance company WalletHub found consumers took on an additional $74 billlion in credit card debt in 2024.
