A jobs report that doesn’t say much about the labor market
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Today's jobs report makes for a dismal headline with just 12,000 jobs added. It probably doesn't signal a wider downturn.
get the podcast
Segments From this episode
Do bad numbers in this morning's jobs report mean anything?
Today’s jobs report makes for a dismal headline with just 12,000 jobs added. However, as FHN Financial Chief Economist Christopher Low explains, the sharp decrease from last month likely came as the result of hurricane and Boeing-related disruptions rather than a wider downturn in the labor market.
Most people aren't rich enough to benefit from sunsetting estate tax provision
The upcoming election could impact whether a provision of Trump-era tax reform is extended beyond 2026.
Hello Kitty turns 50
Hello Kitty, the famous Japanese character, turns 50 today. She's earned billions for Sanrio, which created Hello Kitty and other cute characters. But it hasn't always been smooth sailing for the business.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC