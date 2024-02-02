A job market in overdrive
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Some 353,000 more people were on payrolls in January — nearly double what economists expected.
Segments From this episode
Time to get out the party hats and kazoos?
The official government tally of jobs showed that 353,000 more people were on payrolls in January. Economists were initially betting there would be 185,00 new jobs. Let’s discuss with Chris Low, chief economist at FHN Financial.
The turmoil isn't over for regional banks
It will be a year next month since a run on some regional banks rattled the world financial system. This week, investors became anxious after a regional bank in New York posted a surprise quarterly loss, in part due to souring commercial real estate loans.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC