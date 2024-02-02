National DebtBreaking GroundMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

A job market in overdrive
Feb 2, 2024

A job market in overdrive

Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Some 353,000 more people were on payrolls in January — nearly double what economists expected.

Segments From this episode

Time to get out the party hats and kazoos?

by David Brancaccio

The official government tally of jobs showed that 353,000 more people were on payrolls in January. Economists were initially betting there would be 185,00 new jobs. Let’s discuss with Chris Low, chief economist at FHN Financial.

The turmoil isn't over for regional banks

by Nova Safo

It will be a year next month since a run on some regional banks rattled the world financial system. This week, investors became anxious after a regional bank in New York posted a surprise quarterly loss, in part due to souring commercial real estate loans.

