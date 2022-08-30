A grain ship from Ukraine has docked in east Africa, where drought is widespread

From the BBC World Service: The MV Commander has docked in the Port of Djibouti and the wheat on board will be packaged and transported by road to neighboring Ethiopia, which is experiencing its worst drought in 40 years. Plus, Pakistan's prime minister Shehbaz Sharif says a $1.1 billion IMF loan is a major step in efforts to put the country's economy back on track. Separately, the government says early estimates suggest recent floods have caused at least $10 billion of damage. And, how drought is putting a squeeze on Spain's olive oil production.