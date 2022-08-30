Economic PulseThe ScoreMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

A grain ship from Ukraine has docked in east Africa, where drought is widespread
Aug 30, 2022

From the BBC World Service: The MV Commander has docked in the Port of Djibouti and the wheat on board will be packaged and transported by road to neighboring Ethiopia, which is experiencing its worst drought in 40 years. Plus, Pakistan's prime minister Shehbaz Sharif says a $1.1 billion IMF loan is a major step in efforts to put the country's economy back on track. Separately, the government says early estimates suggest recent floods have caused at least $10 billion of damage. And, how drought is putting a squeeze on Spain's olive oil production. 

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

