A grain ship finally sets sail from Ukraine to Lebanon
From the BBC World Service: It's hoped to be the first of many commercial sailings and is expected to arrive in Lebanon's Tripoli Port in around six days. That's because the Lebanese port of Beirut is largely not operating following a deadly explosion in 2020. Plus: China, South Korea, Taiwan and Japan have reported manufacturing slowdowns. And, previous success for Germany's women's soccer team hasn't always translated into more support or money for the sport.
