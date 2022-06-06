A good time to graduate college

What a difference two years makes for people graduating from college. A survey by the National Association of Colleges and Employers found that employers plan to hire 32% more graduates from the class of 2022 than from the year before. We speak with one college president about what he's seeing on his campus. And, China is reopening more after COVID-related lockdowns. That's giving investors some optimism about inflation, with potential eases to the ongoing headache that is global supply chain frictions.