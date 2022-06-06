A good time to graduate college
What a difference two years makes for people graduating from college. A survey by the National Association of Colleges and Employers found that employers plan to hire 32% more graduates from the class of 2022 than from the year before. We speak with one college president about what he's seeing on his campus. And, China is reopening more after COVID-related lockdowns. That's giving investors some optimism about inflation, with potential eases to the ongoing headache that is global supply chain frictions.
Segments From this episode
We get more inflation data this week — as if we need it to tell us what's going on
Maybe, just maybe, we'll learn something new about rising prices. Maybe inflation is starting to slow. We'll watch this week for the consumer price index. But there's also a chance the data will be more of the same: a brisk rise in prices. Julia Coronado, founder and president of MacroPolicy Perspectives, has more.
A tight labor market means the class of 2022 has options
“Companies are recruiting at a level that we've never seen before,” said Colby College President David Greene.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Director/Producer