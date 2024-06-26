A Goliath vs. Goliath story 20 years in the making
A federal judge rejected an antitrust settlement that would have lowered the fees Visa and Mastercard charge every time you use your credit card.
A morning markets check
Nearly half of the stock market includes artificial intelligence and technology firms. But there’s still market volatility. Let’s discuss with Susan Schmidt, head of public equity at the Wisconsin State Investment Board.
Swipe-fee settlement rejected
A federal judge has rejected a settlement that would have lowered the fees Visa and Mastercard charge every time you swipe or beep. The judge ruled the settlement did not go far enough, agreeing with retailers who want to chip away at the power of the big credit card companies.
Foreigners find Japan's empty homes not empty of value
There are millions of empty homes in Japan. A growing number of immigrants are buying and renovating them.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC