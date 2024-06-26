Breaking GroundMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

A Goliath vs. Goliath story 20 years in the making
Jun 26, 2024

A Goliath vs. Goliath story 20 years in the making

Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images
A federal judge rejected an antitrust settlement that would have lowered the fees Visa and Mastercard charge every time you use your credit card.

A morning markets check

Nearly half of the stock market includes artificial intelligence and technology firms. But there’s still market volatility. Let’s discuss with Susan Schmidt, head of public equity at the Wisconsin State Investment Board.

Swipe-fee settlement rejected

by Nova Safo

A federal judge has rejected a settlement that would have lowered the fees Visa and Mastercard charge every time you swipe or beep. The judge ruled the settlement did not go far enough, agreeing with retailers who want to chip away at the power of the big credit card companies.

Foreigners find Japan's empty homes not empty of value

by Shaimaa Khalil
Jun 26, 2024
There are millions of empty homes in Japan. A growing number of immigrants are buying and renovating them.
There are an estimated 9 million abandoned homes, known as akiyas, across Japan.
Buddhika Weerasinghe/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

