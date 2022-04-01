Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentQuitting TimeI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

A German perspective on the effects of Russia’s gas-or-rubles stance
Apr 1, 2022

A German perspective on the effects of Russia’s gas-or-rubles stance

This week, Germany has begun the early part of an emergency plan that could lead to the rationing of natural gas. The Kremlin is demanding payment for gas in rubles from countries sanctioning Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, threatening to cut off supplies if its conditions aren’t met. We spoke to Stephen Richter, publisher and editor in chief of The Globalist and director of the Global Ideas Center, who is trying to conserve energy at home in Berlin. President Biden announced that the U.S. will release a lot more of its oil reserves over the next six months – could other countries follow suit?

Segments From this episode

Germany enacts emergency natural gas plan after Russia demands payment in rubles

by David Brancaccio , Rose Conlon and Meredith Garretson
Apr 1, 2022
Stephen Richter of The Globalist says Germany is "paying dearly" for its dependence on cheap Russian energy.
Forty percent of Germany's natural gas comes from Russia. Above, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
Odd Andersen/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

