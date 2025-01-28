Trump's Second TermThe Age of WorkLos Angeles WildfiresI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
A freeze on all federal grants and loans
Jan 28, 2025

A freeze on all federal grants and loans

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images
The Trump administration is ordering a temporary pause of all federal grants and loans, which takes effect at the end of today.

Segments From this episode

Trump presses the pause button on grants and loans

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer

An order that came yesterday in a memo from the Office of Management and Budget temporarily paused of all federal grants and loans, though it says Medicare, Social Security benefits and “assistance provided directly to individuals” will not be impacted.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

A first for Amazon grocery workers

by Nova Safo

Workers at a Whole Foods store in Pennsylvania have voted to unionize. It’s the latest organizing effort for parent company Amazon. Most others have focused on its warehouse and delivery workers.

Listen Now
Share Now on:
Trump's Second Term

How a rarely used Congressional rule could help Republicans roll back Biden-era regulations

by Sabri Ben-Achour , Kimberly Adams and Meredith Garretson
Jan 28, 2025
Roughly 100 rules — including some from the Environmental Protection Agency and Consumer Financial Protection Bureau — could be repealed under the Congressional Review Act.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Say So Doja Cat

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

8:03 AM PST
8:31
3:16 AM PST
12:45
7:23 PM PST
11:22
Jan 27, 2025
28:39
Jan 27, 2025
20:03
Nov 19, 2024
32:24
Oct 24, 2024
36:20
Ticking through TikTok's nine lives
Marketplace Morning Report
Ticking through TikTok's nine lives
What a world without Chevron deference looks like in the Trump era
Trump's Second Term
What a world without Chevron deference looks like in the Trump era
Having a mentor when you're young has big economic returns
Having a mentor when you're young has big economic returns
“Retirement’s a wonderful invention — I just love it”
The Age of Work
“Retirement’s a wonderful invention — I just love it”