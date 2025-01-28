A freeze on all federal grants and loans
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
The Trump administration is ordering a temporary pause of all federal grants and loans, which takes effect at the end of today.
get the podcast
Segments From this episode
A first for Amazon grocery workers
Workers at a Whole Foods store in Pennsylvania have voted to unionize. It’s the latest organizing effort for parent company Amazon. Most others have focused on its warehouse and delivery workers.
How a rarely used Congressional rule could help Republicans roll back Biden-era regulations
Roughly 100 rules — including some from the Environmental Protection Agency and Consumer Financial Protection Bureau — could be repealed under the Congressional Review Act.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC