A first step toward the GOP’s tax and spending agenda
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
The Republican-controlled House has defied predictions of deadlock and advanced the party’s signature legislative package.
get the podcast
Segments From this episode
The implications of the House spending bill
The House narrowly approved a resolution that includes $4.5 trillion in tax cuts and some $2 trillion in spending cuts over a decade. But it still has to go through the Senate, where there’s a push for more tax cuts.
How are businesses coping and preparing for Trump's immigration policies?
There are many small businesses that are owned and operated by undocumented immigrants.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC