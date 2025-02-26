Inside the Movement to Teach Kids About MoneyTrump's Second TermI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
With so much going on in the world, Marketplace is here for you. Support public news for public good. Donate Today!
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
A first step toward the GOP’s tax and spending agenda
Feb 26, 2025

A first step toward the GOP’s tax and spending agenda

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Kent Nishimura/Getty Images
The Republican-controlled House has defied predictions of deadlock and advanced the party’s signature legislative package.

Segments From this episode

The implications of the House spending bill

by David Brancaccio

The House narrowly approved a resolution that includes $4.5 trillion in tax cuts and some $2 trillion in spending cuts over a decade. But it still has to go through the Senate, where there’s a push for more tax cuts.

Listen Now
Share Now on:
Trump's Second Term

How are businesses coping and preparing for Trump's immigration policies?

by Michelle Fleury
Feb 26, 2025
There are many small businesses that are owned and operated by undocumented immigrants.
If President Trump follows through on his promised deportations, that could hurt local economies that depend on the labor, tax revenue and business of undocumented immigrants.
Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Imagss
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

8:28 AM PST
7:01
3:06 AM PST
8:11
Feb 25, 2025
26:01
Feb 25, 2025
25:17
Jan 27, 2025
20:03
Nov 19, 2024
32:24
Oct 24, 2024
36:20
Why Apple just announced a half-trillion dollar investment in the U.S.
Why Apple just announced a half-trillion dollar investment in the U.S.
AI data centers burn tons of energy. Can consumers and the grid adapt?
AI data centers burn tons of energy. Can consumers and the grid adapt?
Higher income Americans drive bigger share of consumer spending
Higher income Americans drive bigger share of consumer spending
What would it take to “unscramble” the North American auto manufacturing supply chain?
What would it take to “unscramble” the North American auto manufacturing supply chain?