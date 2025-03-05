Trade War 2.0The Infinite ScrollInside the Movement to Teach Kids About MoneyI've Always Wondered ...

A dramatic drop in new jobs
Mar 5, 2025

A dramatic drop in new jobs

Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
U.S. businesses added 77,000 jobs in February, according to ADP. That figure came in far below expectations.

Zelle isn't getting sued anymore

by Henry Epp

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is dropping its lawsuit against the operator of the payment platform Zelle, along with three large banks. The bureau had sued them in the final days of the Biden administration, alleging Zelle and several of its owners failed to protect consumers from fraud.

How markets are responding to a lackluster ADP report

by Sabri Ben-Achour

An ADP report reveals that fewer jobs were added last month than initially anticipated. It comes at a time when businesses are concerned about the impact of tariffs and the potential for rising prices. We’ll discuss with Susan Schmidt, portfolio manager at Exchange Capital Resources.

What did you do at work last week? Monitoring performance doesn't improve it, expert says

by Sabri Ben-Achour and Alex Schroeder
Mar 5, 2025
Adam Grant of The Wharton School describes evidence-based strategies for getting the best out of employees.
Eblis/Getty Images
