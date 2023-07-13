A double strike in Hollywood is likely
This could be the first time the actors' and writers' unions have been on strike together since 1960. Plus, Americans are drinking less beer, and work from home has caused a shift that seems here to stay in commercial real estate.
The financial consequences of empty offices
Offices are at the epicenter of seismic pandemic shifts, per McKinsey's Aditya Sanghvi. They need to become places where people want to be.
