A “dose of caution” for markets in the year ahead
Dec 31, 2024

A “dose of caution” for markets in the year ahead

Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty IMages
For stocks, it's like the roarin' '90s again. But stock trends don't go forever ... right?

Segments From this episode

Financial markets predictions for 2025

by David Brancaccio

The last two years of stock prices have been pretty darn good. But will the good times keep rolling in 2025? Let’s get a take on this by turning to Larry Adam, chief investment officer at Raymond James.

The U.S. saw a strong — but cooling — labor market in 2024. How's next year look?

by Mitchell Hartman
Dec 31, 2024
The Federal Reserve has wanted cooling inflation coupled with steady employment. It's gotten that.
"The increase of wages above the rate of inflation is the only thing that is really helping lower-income people right now,” said Robert Frick at Navy Federal Credit Union.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
A global leader in EV sales

by Adrienne Murray

Today, we look at a striking Norwegian statistic: There are more electric passenger cars on the road in Norway than gas-powered ones. Generous tax and other incentives there are part of the why 94% of new cars purchased last month were electric.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

