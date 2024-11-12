Tricks of the TradeTrump's Second TermMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

A different kind of Wall Street is blooming
Nov 12, 2024

A different kind of Wall Street is blooming

Flower bouquets for sale at The Original Los Angeles Flower Market. Alex Schroeder/Marketplace
For the next installment of our new "Tricks of the Trade" series, we're heading to The Original Los Angeles Flower Market.

Tricks of the Trade

The do's and don'ts of the Downtown Los Angeles Flower Market

by David Brancaccio and Alex Schroeder
Nov 12, 2024
For florists and other small businesses shopping a wholesale flower market, building relationships among vendors is key.
Poppy Askew's flower market faux pas: When you pull flowers out of a bucket for inspection, don't let them drip on all the others.
David Brancaccio/Marketplace
