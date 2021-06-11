Back to BusinessThis Is UncomfortableI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

A different deal on infrastructure takes shape
Jun 11, 2021

A different deal on infrastructure takes shape

With the main talks on fixing infrastructure at an impasse, a side group of 10 Democrats and Republicans in the Senate say they've come up with a deal, although details are scant and it's unclear if others key players will embrace this. Plus, among the things that have gotten more expensive over the past year and last several months: food away from home. We look at the rise in restaurant prices. And, decisions from the G-7 summit on getting more vaccine doses to the countries that need them.

Bipartisan group of senators announce a deal on infrastructure spending

Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
We're paying more for restaurant meals

by Marielle Segarra
Jun 11, 2021
Restaurant prices are up 4% compared to May of last year.
Restaurant prices are rising because of higher commodity prices and higher wages for employees. Businesses are passing those costs along to consumers.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
G-7 leaders expected to announce plan to get 1 billion vaccine doses to countries having trouble controlling COVID

The BBC’s Vishala Sri-Pathma reports.
Music from the episode

Busy Doin' Nothin' - Remastered 2001 The Beach Boys

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
