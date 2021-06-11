Jun 11, 2021
A different deal on infrastructure takes shape
With the main talks on fixing infrastructure at an impasse, a side group of 10 Democrats and Republicans in the Senate say they've come up with a deal, although details are scant and it's unclear if others key players will embrace this. Plus, among the things that have gotten more expensive over the past year and last several months: food away from home. We look at the rise in restaurant prices. And, decisions from the G-7 summit on getting more vaccine doses to the countries that need them.
Segments From this episode
Bipartisan group of senators announce a deal on infrastructure spending
Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
We're paying more for restaurant meals
Restaurant prices are up 4% compared to May of last year.
G-7 leaders expected to announce plan to get 1 billion vaccine doses to countries having trouble controlling COVID
The BBC’s Vishala Sri-Pathma reports.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director