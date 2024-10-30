A delightful surprise for those in the labor market
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
We'll unpack what to make of a stronger-than-anticipated payroll report and Google's money-making prowess.
get the podcast
Segments From this episode
A look at private-sector job growth
The private payroll company ADP reported that a lot more people than expected were added to its payrolls this month. This is new evidence that the American jobs machine is still putting people to work. Let’s discuss with Susan Schmidt, portfolio manager at Exchange Capital Resources.
It's a good day to be Google
Internet search and cloud computing is still printing money for Alphabet/Google. In the three months ending in September, revenue was up 15% to $88 billion — generating a profit of $26 billion in a single quarter.
Car buyers face a daunting market, even among falling prices for used vehicles
The gap between the average price of a new and used vehicle eclipsed $20,000, according to Edmunds — the widest gap since the site started tracking it in 2004.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC