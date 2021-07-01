Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...London UnboundMake Me Smart Daily

A couple of reasons for investors to feel confident
Jul 1, 2021

A couple of reasons for investors to feel confident

Those two indicators are weekly jobless claims and oil prices. Unemployment claims dropped again, and crude oil prices are north of $75, the highest since 2018. Plus, a record financial penalty for online brokerage Robinhood. Plus, as the Chinese Communist Party turns 100, how the worker-employer relationship has changed in China over the years. And, why corporations must look internally as well as externally to address social inequity.

Segments From this episode

"The economy continues on that march toward normalcy"

Fewer people signed up for unemployment last week, and oil prices are spiking. These things signal to the market that the economy is continuing to recover, said Susan Schmidt, head of U.S. equities at Aviva Investors.
Robinhood is paying nearly $70 million in settlement with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority

Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
A teachable moment on the 100th birthday of the Chinese Communist Party

It's about a worker-employer relationship promoted under communism called the "work unit." Marketplace's China correspondent Jennifer Pak has more.
Race and Economy

What corporations need to do, internally and externally, to address social equity

by David Brancaccio and Daniel Shin
Jul 1, 2021
Professor Ella L.J. Bell Smith of Dartmouth says companies must bring people of color into their executive pipelines and develop their abilities.
Addressing inequity takes external action, like following through on financial pledges, as well as internal action, like paying attention to wage equity, recruitment and promotions.
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
