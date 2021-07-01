A couple of reasons for investors to feel confident
Those two indicators are weekly jobless claims and oil prices. Unemployment claims dropped again, and crude oil prices are north of $75, the highest since 2018. Plus, a record financial penalty for online brokerage Robinhood. Plus, as the Chinese Communist Party turns 100, how the worker-employer relationship has changed in China over the years. And, why corporations must look internally as well as externally to address social inequity.
Segments From this episode
"The economy continues on that march toward normalcy"
Fewer people signed up for unemployment last week, and oil prices are spiking. These things signal to the market that the economy is continuing to recover, said Susan Schmidt, head of U.S. equities at Aviva Investors.
Robinhood is paying nearly $70 million in settlement with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority
Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
A teachable moment on the 100th birthday of the Chinese Communist Party
It's about a worker-employer relationship promoted under communism called the "work unit." Marketplace's China correspondent Jennifer Pak has more.
What corporations need to do, internally and externally, to address social equity
Professor Ella L.J. Bell Smith of Dartmouth says companies must bring people of color into their executive pipelines and develop their abilities.
