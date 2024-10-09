A costly lesson, often learned the hard way
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Medicare does not pay for general, long-term care. Kamala Harris is looking to change that.
get the podcast
Segments From this episode
What's behind the rising value of the U.S. dollar?
Last week, the DXY index — which tracks the value of the dollar against other major currencies — rose more than 2%, the most in two years.
Long-term care is too expensive for most people
Vice President Kamala Harris is proposing Medicare take on these costs, as most Americans rely instead on unpaid care from family.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC