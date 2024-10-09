Office PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...Election 2024Adventures in Housing

A costly lesson, often learned the hard way
Oct 9, 2024

A costly lesson, often learned the hard way

miniseries/Getty Images
Medicare does not pay for general, long-term care. Kamala Harris is looking to change that.

Segments From this episode

What's behind the rising value of the U.S. dollar?

by Mitchell Hartman
Oct 9, 2024
Last week, the DXY index — which tracks the value of the dollar against other major currencies — rose more than 2%, the most in two years.
In terms of the greenback's current value, "it’s a world everyone can live with. It’s not too strong and it’s not too weak," said Jonas Goltermann, deputy chief markets economist at Capital Economics. 
Ernesto Benavides/AFP via Getty Images
Election 2024

Long-term care is too expensive for most people

by Samantha Fields
Oct 9, 2024
Vice President Kamala Harris is proposing Medicare take on these costs, as most Americans rely instead on unpaid care from family.
“Paying for care at home can be in the order of tens of thousands of dollars," said Tricia Neuman at the health policy nonprofit KFF.
xavierarnau/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

