A conversation about reparations and discovering family histories
Jul 4, 2024

A conversation about reparations and discovering family histories

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Today, Marketplace's Lee Hawkins speaks with Lotte Lieb Dula, founder of Reparations 4 Slavery, a site that helps facilitate racial healing.

Segments From this episode

Mexican President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum's next steps on energy could make waves in the U.S.

by Andrew Schneider
Jul 4, 2024
Whether Sheinbaum follows her predecessor’s lead or strikes a new path could have significant implications for the U.S., particularly for Texas.
Mexico's president-elect Claudia Sheinbaum on June 24.
Lennin Domínguez/ObturadorMX/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

