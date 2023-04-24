The Uncertain HourFinancially InclinedTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
A collective shrug from economists on recession odds
Apr 24, 2023

A collective shrug from economists on recession odds

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
A new survey out from the National Association for Business Economics that polled over 50 economists shows a collective "maybe" on whether respondents thought a recession will appear later this year. We chat with NABE president Julia Coronado about what the survey can tell us about the wider economy. Plus, we look at new power plant emissions guidelines to be proposed by the Environmental Protection Agency. And, senior economics contributor Chris Farrell talks about the health insurance inequality trends between people with and without college degrees. 

Segments From this episode

A survey of 55 economists asks, "Will there be a recession?"

NABE president Julia Coronado explains what surveyed economists said about the odds of a recession.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

A look at health insurance inequality between education levels

Chris Farrell explains the trends that show the health disparities between college graduates and those without a degree.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

Music from the episode

Banana Boy New Here

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:24 AM PDT
8:22
2:31 AM PDT
7:28
7:37 AM PDT
1:50
Apr 21, 2023
26:15
Apr 21, 2023
28:05
Apr 21, 2023
17:50
Apr 20, 2023
21:23
How To Budget
Financially Inclined
How To Budget
Why charitable giving is an essential element of Ramadan
Why charitable giving is an essential element of Ramadan
What would happen if paper money became obsolete?
I've Always Wondered ...
What would happen if paper money became obsolete?
Bonus: Earth Day fundraiser
How We Survive
Bonus: Earth Day fundraiser

Need some Econ 101?

Sign up for our free email Crash Course and register for our live “office hours” on Zoom April 25!

Let's go!