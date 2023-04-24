A collective shrug from economists on recession odds

A new survey out from the National Association for Business Economics that polled over 50 economists shows a collective "maybe" on whether respondents thought a recession will appear later this year. We chat with NABE president Julia Coronado about what the survey can tell us about the wider economy. Plus, we look at new power plant emissions guidelines to be proposed by the Environmental Protection Agency. And, senior economics contributor Chris Farrell talks about the health insurance inequality trends between people with and without college degrees.