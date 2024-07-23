Election 2024My Analog LifeI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
A candidate shake-up means shaking up campaign spending
Jul 23, 2024

A candidate shake-up means shaking up campaign spending

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Erin Schaff/Pool/AFP via Getty Images
How will a new name at the top of the Democratic ticket change how campaign dollars are spent?

Segments From this episode

A markets preview

by David Brancaccio

As the stock market opens for the day, we check in from time to time with the founder of the personal finance site Jared Dillian Money. We’re joined by Jared for the latest.

Listen Now
Share Now on:
Election 2024

How will President Biden's exit from the presidential race affect campaign spending?

by Savannah Maher
Jul 23, 2024
Harris’ campaign will likely spend earlier on introductory ads than if Biden were at the top of the ticket. The GOP will need to pivot spending to take on a new opponent.
With Kamala Harris poised to take the Democratic nomination, you can expect a slew of ads introducing her to the electorate ahead of next month’s Democratic National Convention.
Erin Schaff/Pool/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:33 AM PDT
6:36
3:06 AM PDT
10:15
Jul 22, 2024
13:38
Jul 22, 2024
27:28
Jul 17, 2024
14:58
Jul 12, 2024
1:05
Jun 28, 2024
27:00
How will President Biden's exit from the presidential race affect campaign spending?
Election 2024
How will President Biden's exit from the presidential race affect campaign spending?
Passengers' rights as software outage continues to disrupt flights
Passengers' rights as software outage continues to disrupt flights
What the bond market's telling us, and not telling us, about President Biden's withdrawal
Election 2024
What the bond market's telling us, and not telling us, about President Biden's withdrawal
Rising sea level will affect 2 million in U.S. by 2050, analysis finds
A Warmer World
Rising sea level will affect 2 million in U.S. by 2050, analysis finds