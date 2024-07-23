A candidate shake-up means shaking up campaign spending
How will a new name at the top of the Democratic ticket change how campaign dollars are spent?
A markets preview
As the stock market opens for the day, we check in from time to time with the founder of the personal finance site Jared Dillian Money. We’re joined by Jared for the latest.
How will President Biden's exit from the presidential race affect campaign spending?
Harris’ campaign will likely spend earlier on introductory ads than if Biden were at the top of the ticket. The GOP will need to pivot spending to take on a new opponent.
