A “call to arms” of sorts for corporations
Oct 21, 2024

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Today: What responsibility do corporations have to American democracy?

Segments From this episode

Office Politics

If the election is contested again in November, will corporate leaders push back?

by Kimberly Adams
Oct 21, 2024
There's an effort underway by advocacy groups asking business leaders to pledge to validate the election results.
"Companies do not expect to change their external messaging due to the election, other than being even more cautious about potentially divisive topics," said The Conference Board's David Young.
Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images
Election 2024

Election campaigns are spending big to get out the expat vote

by Victoria Craig
Oct 21, 2024
To win overseas votes, Republicans say they’re relying on Donald Trump’s promise to end double taxation for expats. Meanwhile, Democrats have spent about $300,000 on outreach to Americans abroad.
Above, a voter at a U.S. primary polling station in Amsterdam in March.
Evert Elzinga/ANP/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

