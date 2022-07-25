A business owner lets us know how the economy rolls
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
A survey shows that corporations are growing more concerned about a recession. A popular biscuit maker provides a picture of inflation and supply chain problems. Learn what it means to be a "chief heat officer."
Segments From this episode
Sales are up for this artisanal biscuit maker, but inflation is taking a huge bite
Ingredients are up 30%, says Carrie Morey of Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit in South Carolina. But passing along costs poses other problems.
Cities respond to rising heat ... with new hires
A few cities are hiring what's known as a "chief heat officer."
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant