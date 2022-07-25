The ScoreEconomic PulseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

A business owner lets us know how the economy rolls
Jul 25, 2022

A survey shows that corporations are growing more concerned about a recession. A popular biscuit maker provides a picture of inflation and supply chain problems. Learn what it means to be a "chief heat officer."

Economic Pulse

Sales are up for this artisanal biscuit maker, but inflation is taking a huge bite

by David Brancaccio , Jarrett Dang and Meredith Garretson
Jul 25, 2022
Ingredients are up 30%, says Carrie Morey of Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit in South Carolina. But passing along costs poses other problems.
"At the end of the day, sales being up are great, but if you're not making money, it creates a whole new set of problems," says Carrie Morey, founder and owner of Callie's Hot Little Biscuit in Charleston, South Carolina.
Courtesy Libba Osborne
Cities respond to rising heat ... with new hires

by Andy Uhler
Jul 25, 2022
A few cities are hiring what's known as a "chief heat officer."
Tourists take selfies of themselves with popsicles during a heat wave in front of the Lincoln Memorial on July 22, 2022 in Washington, DC.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

