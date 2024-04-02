Baltimore Bridge CollapseHealth and WealthMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

A bond market in a funk
Apr 2, 2024

A bond market in a funk

Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images
The yield on 10-year Treasury notes ticked up sharply this morning, and stock investors seem to be in a cautious mood.

Segments From this episode

What's the mood of the markets?

by David Brancaccio

The bond market is in a funk, pushing the benchmark 10-year interest rate up to 4.4% this morning. The idea of interest rates staying higher has stock investors in a cautious mood. Let’s get a sense of what market players are thinking by turning to Lindsey Piegza, chief economist and managing director at the investment firm Stifel.

Google to destroy mountains of browsing data

by Lily Jamali

Google is promising to permanently delete a very large pile of data — very likely data about you. A class-action lawsuit alleged the info was collected improperly, and some estimates put the value of this to be as much as $7.8 billion.

A relic in an ever-changing city

by Henry Epp

 It was last call early this morning for one of the oldest casinos on the Las Vegas strip.  The 67-year-old Tropicana Las Vegas Resort closes its doors for good Tuesday to make way for a Major League Baseball stadium.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

