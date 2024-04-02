A bond market in a funk
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Segments From this episode
What's the mood of the markets?
The bond market is in a funk, pushing the benchmark 10-year interest rate up to 4.4% this morning. The idea of interest rates staying higher has stock investors in a cautious mood. Let’s get a sense of what market players are thinking by turning to Lindsey Piegza, chief economist and managing director at the investment firm Stifel.
Google to destroy mountains of browsing data
Google is promising to permanently delete a very large pile of data — very likely data about you. A class-action lawsuit alleged the info was collected improperly, and some estimates put the value of this to be as much as $7.8 billion.
A relic in an ever-changing city
It was last call early this morning for one of the oldest casinos on the Las Vegas strip. The 67-year-old Tropicana Las Vegas Resort closes its doors for good Tuesday to make way for a Major League Baseball stadium.