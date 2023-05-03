A big rate decision today for Jerome Powell and Co.
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
The Fed is expected to announce later today that it will continue its recent interest-rate-hiking trend, which comes amid a strong jobs report from the private payroll company ADP. We turn to Susan Schmidt, head of public equity at the State of Wisconsin Investment Fund, to break down what Jerome Powell and Co. could decide. Plus, the Fed's inflation fight has hinged on raising rates to slow a tight labor market, and some signs like high-profile layoffs are pointing in that direction. And, we speak with Duke law professor Jennifer Jenkins about the court case playing out between Ed Sheeran and Marvin Gaye for alleged copyright infringement.
Segments From this episode
Fed expected to hike rates today despite banking jitters
Susan Schmidt, Head of Public Equity at the State of Wisconsin Investment Fund, looks ahead to today's rate decision.
The labor market looks like it's cooling. What does that mean for the Fed?
Marketplace's Mitchell Hartman reports on how a cooling job market does, and doesn't, affect the Fed's plans.
Court battle over Ed Sheeran and Marvin Gaye songs could result in "less wonderful music" being made
It's yet the latest case of where to draw the line between the building blocks of music and intellectual property.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC