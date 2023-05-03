A big rate decision today for Jerome Powell and Co.

The Fed is expected to announce later today that it will continue its recent interest-rate-hiking trend, which comes amid a strong jobs report from the private payroll company ADP. We turn to Susan Schmidt, head of public equity at the State of Wisconsin Investment Fund, to break down what Jerome Powell and Co. could decide. Plus, the Fed's inflation fight has hinged on raising rates to slow a tight labor market, and some signs like high-profile layoffs are pointing in that direction. And, we speak with Duke law professor Jennifer Jenkins about the court case playing out between Ed Sheeran and Marvin Gaye for alleged copyright infringement.