A big convention should bring big business … right?
Aug 21, 2024

A big convention should bring big business … right?

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
A lot of Chicagoland restaurants were hoping for a shot in the arm courtesy of the Democratic National Convention this week.

Segments From this episode

Democratic National Convention not the pick-me-up hoped for by Chicago area businesses

by Nova Safo
Aug 21, 2024
Restaurants near the DNC taking place in downtown Chicago were hoping for a shot in the arm from the event, but some are discouraged.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
A fine-tooth comb and Jay Powell's words

by Sabri Ben-Achour
The annual economic policy symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming starts tomorrow, it’s a big deal for economists and central bankers. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is speaking there on Friday, and anytime he speaks markets listen. Lets’s dig in with Susan Schmidt, head of public equity at the State of Wisconsin Investment Board.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

Remote work has been a boon for older workers with disabilities

by Sabri Ben-Achour , Chris Farrell and Alex Schroeder
Aug 21, 2024
And working from home expands job opportunities for people with disabilities of all ages.
"Telework expands employment options for all workers of all ages dealing with disabilities — and that includes older workers," said Marketplace's Chris Farrell.
MundusImages/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

