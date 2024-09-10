Adventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...Election 2024My Analog Life

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
A bad day for tech giants in Europe
Sep 10, 2024

A bad day for tech giants in Europe

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: Two legal cases against Apple and Google concluded today. Both tech companies lost out.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:48 AM PDT
8:18
3:05 AM PDT
12:09
4:22 PM PDT
25:54
2:08 PM PDT
13:10
Sep 6, 2024
11:03
Sep 5, 2024
28:23
Sep 4, 2024
3:48
The federal government has two main measures of inflation. They don't agree.
The federal government has two main measures of inflation. They don't agree.
The RSN is dying. What's next for sports broadcasting?
The RSN is dying. What's next for sports broadcasting?
How do Kamala Harris and Donald Trump's economic policy proposals stack up?
Election 2024
How do Kamala Harris and Donald Trump's economic policy proposals stack up?
Could the U.S. ever attain 100% employment?
I've Always Wondered ...
Could the U.S. ever attain 100% employment?