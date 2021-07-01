A 4th of July without fireworks?
Dry conditions and heat in parts of the West have raised the fire risk, so some cities are canceling fireworks celebrations. And even in places that are allowing shows, like with so much else these days, there's a supply problem. Plus, an update on COVID passports from Europe. Also, a surge in tourism for national parks and what it means for local economies. And, our "Back to Business" series takes us today to Nebraska's largest Black-owned business and how it's handled the pandemic.
Segments From this episode
EU's new digital COVID certificate aims to streamline travel
The BBC's Bethany Bell reports.
How Nebraska's largest Black-owned business is approaching the post-pandemic era
"We are at an inflection point," said Carmen Tapio, founder and CEO of North End Teleservices.
