Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...London UnboundMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
A 4th of July without fireworks?
Jul 1, 2021

A 4th of July without fireworks?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Dry conditions and heat in parts of the West have raised the fire risk, so some cities are canceling fireworks celebrations. And even in places that are allowing shows, like with so much else these days, there's a supply problem. Plus, an update on COVID passports from Europe. Also, a surge in tourism for national parks and what it means for local economies. And, our "Back to Business" series takes us today to Nebraska's largest Black-owned business and how it's handled the pandemic.

Segments From this episode

EU's new digital COVID certificate aims to streamline travel

The BBC's Bethany Bell reports.
Listen Now
Share Now on:
Back to Business

How Nebraska's largest Black-owned business is approaching the post-pandemic era

by David Brancaccio and Rose Conlon
Jul 1, 2021
"We are at an inflection point," said Carmen Tapio, founder and CEO of North End Teleservices.
"We are at an inflection point," said Carmen Tapio, founder and CEO of North End Teleservices in Omaha.
Courtesy of North End Teleservices
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Hard Times Paramore

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
How some workers changed their careers during the pandemic
How some workers changed their careers during the pandemic
The president is about to lose a little bit of power
The president is about to lose a little bit of power
One way to boost innovation? Invite everyone to the meeting.
COVID-19
One way to boost innovation? Invite everyone to the meeting.
Banks pump up shareholder payouts as Fed ends pandemic limits
Banks pump up shareholder payouts as Fed ends pandemic limits