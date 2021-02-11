I've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

The history of an office rebellion
Feb 11, 2021

The history of an office rebellion

We speak with the directors and producers of a new documentary, “9to5: The Story of a Movement." Plus, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's latest analysis of the U.S. economy, including sobering thoughts on an unemployment situation that is even worse than it looks.

Segments From this episode

Fed Chair Jerome Powell says unemployment situation is worse than it looks

Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer has more.
Documentary Studies

Inside 9to5, the movement for women's workplace rights

by David Brancaccio and Rose Conlon
Feb 11, 2021
A new documentary tells the story of the women's labor movement behind the iconic movie.
9to5 Cleveland holds an action in protest of National City Bank.
Steve Cagan
