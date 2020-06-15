Jun 15, 2020
The latest on extra unemployment benefits
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
The White House is worried that the extra $600 a week in unemployment benefits makes not working too attractive. The new head of the U.S. Postal Service. And, how COVID-19 is reshaping the response to domestic violence.
Subscribe on
Stories From this episode
Kudlow says extra $600 for unemployment benefits will end in July
The director of the National Economic Council called the benefits a “disincentive” for people to get back to work.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
U.S. Postal Service gets new leader as it deals with big financial concerns
How does the traditional role of the postal service square with modern delivery demands?
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
How COVID-19 is reshaping the response to domestic violence
As people stay home, those in abusive relationships can be stuck with their abusers with little possibility of leaving.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director