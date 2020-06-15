Race and EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra Credit

The latest on extra unemployment benefits
Jun 15, 2020

The latest on extra unemployment benefits

The White House is worried that the extra $600 a week in unemployment benefits makes not working too attractive. The new head of the U.S. Postal Service. And, how COVID-19 is reshaping the response to domestic violence.

Stories From this episode

COVID-19

Kudlow says extra $600 for unemployment benefits will end in July

by David Brancaccio , Nova Safo and Alex Schroeder
Jun 15, 2020
The director of the National Economic Council called the benefits a “disincentive” for people to get back to work.
Kudlow says the Trump administration is looking at a potential bonus for people returning to work.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images
U.S. Postal Service gets new leader as it deals with big financial concerns

by Kristin Schwab
Jun 15, 2020
How does the traditional role of the postal service square with modern delivery demands?
A USPS mail carrier loads her truck in El Paso, Texas, in April.
Paul Ratje/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

How COVID-19 is reshaping the response to domestic violence

by Alisa Roth
Jun 15, 2020
As people stay home, those in abusive relationships can be stuck with their abusers with little possibility of leaving.
The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way domestic violence hotlines advise those calling in.
Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Far Away All India Radio

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director