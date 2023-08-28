Adventures in Housing"Beanie Mania"I've Always Wondered ...A Warmer World

4-day workweek, full-time pay
Aug 28, 2023

4-day workweek, full-time pay

Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images
That's one of several demands from the UAW, which just voted to authorize a strike. Plus, Commerce Secretary Raimondo visits China.

Segments From this episode

Commerce Secretary Raimondo works to improve U.S.-China economic alliance

by Nova Safo

Secretary Raimondo is the third high-ranking U.S. official to visit Beijing this summer.

Autoworkers union pushes for 32 hour workweek

by Matt Levin
Aug 28, 2023
It may be a strategy to cope with the electric vehicle transition.
UAW President Shawn Fain speaks to members at an event in Warren, Michigan. The UAW's contract with the Big Three automakers is set to expire in just a few weeks.
Jeff Kowalski/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

