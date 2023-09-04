25 years of Google: the brand so big it became a verb

Skin in the GameAdventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...A Warmer World

Sep 4, 2023

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: Google was founded 25 years ago today. We hear from Elizabeth Linder, who started her career at Google and later became an executive at Facebook. Also, BBC's senior Africa correspondent, Anne Soy, reports from Kenya, where African heads of state are gathering to discuss the continent's approach to climate change. And finally, BBC's Leanna Byrne reports on long queues for Italian cabs after the taxi drivers' unions resist reforms aimed at increasing licenses.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

