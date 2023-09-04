25 years of Google: the brand so big it became a verb
From the BBC World Service: Google was founded 25 years ago today. We hear from Elizabeth Linder, who started her career at Google and later became an executive at Facebook. Also, BBC's senior Africa correspondent, Anne Soy, reports from Kenya, where African heads of state are gathering to discuss the continent's approach to climate change. And finally, BBC's Leanna Byrne reports on long queues for Italian cabs after the taxi drivers' unions resist reforms aimed at increasing licenses.
