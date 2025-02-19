Economic PulseUnlocking The GatesAdventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
With so much going on in the world, Marketplace is here for you. Support public news for public good. Donate Today!
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
25 is the magic number
Feb 19, 2025

25 is the magic number

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Chris Graythen/Getty Images
President Donald Trump says he wants to impose tariffs of 25% or more on imports of automobiles, semiconductor chips and pharmaceuticals.

Segments From this episode

Mercantilism in contemporary economics

by Nova Safo

President Donald Trump says he wants to impose tariffs of 25% or more on certain goods — but will they materialize? Right now, the only new tariffs that have actually been imposed are 10% additional levees on Chinese imports.

Listen Now
Share Now on:
"Color Adjustment"

How far has racial representation come since the early days of TV?

by David Brancaccio and Alex Schroeder
Feb 19, 2025
Marlon Riggs' film "Color Adjustment" highlighted racism and whitewashing in early TV. What about the media landscape today?
A still from Marlon Riggs' 1992 documentary "Color Adjustment."
Screenshot
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:57 AM PST
8:08
3:15 AM PST
11:17
Feb 18, 2025
28:16
Feb 18, 2025
17:50
Jan 27, 2025
20:03
Nov 19, 2024
32:24
Oct 24, 2024
36:20
NAACP calls for consumers to leverage their purchasing power as some companies pull back from DEI policies
NAACP calls for consumers to leverage their purchasing power as some companies pull back from DEI policies
How excess deaths in the COVID-19 pandemic impacted Social Security
COVID-19
How excess deaths in the COVID-19 pandemic impacted Social Security
When venture capital collides with the nation's capital
Marketplace Tech
When venture capital collides with the nation's capital
This program helped Afghan women learn to drive. Then Trump cut refugee resettlement.
This program helped Afghan women learn to drive. Then Trump cut refugee resettlement.