25 is the magic number
President Donald Trump says he wants to impose tariffs of 25% or more on imports of automobiles, semiconductor chips and pharmaceuticals.
Mercantilism in contemporary economics
President Donald Trump says he wants to impose tariffs of 25% or more on certain goods — but will they materialize? Right now, the only new tariffs that have actually been imposed are 10% additional levees on Chinese imports.
How far has racial representation come since the early days of TV?
Marlon Riggs' film "Color Adjustment" highlighted racism and whitewashing in early TV. What about the media landscape today?
